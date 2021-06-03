The Doniphan West track team had a strong presence at the state meet, with athletes bringing home 13 medals including two golds; and the girls team placed 5th overall.
The gold winners for the Mustangs were Elle Williams in the 800m, and the 4x800m relay of Claire Cole, Emma Albers, Chloe Clevenger, and Elle Williams. Trent Spiker placed 3rd in the 400m, and he placed 11th in the 100m and 11th in the 200m.
Chloe Clevenger placed 4th in the 3200m. Claire Cole placed 5th in the high jump and 8th in the 100m hurdles. Elle Williams placed 9th in the 1600m. The 4x400m relay of Claire Cole, Chloe Clevenger, Jaiden Taylor, and Elle Williams placed 6th.
The 4x100m relay of Michael Lackey, Trent Spiker, Kole Franken, and Lafe Blevins placed 10. Allie Horner placed 12th in the 100m.
