Injuries and low numbers have held the Mustang football team back in recent years, as the team has dropped to 8-man football and has been competitive but fallen short of their goals. With just sixteen players out for the squad, numbers will not be a strength, but Coach Perry Smith hopes the injury bug stays away this year, while the team will regain the services of key players who were shelved last season.
Junior Trent Spiker is back to lead the offense at quarterback and will transition to linebacker on the other side. He will be joined in the backfield but Hunter Smith and Kole Franken, while Lafe Blevins will return from a season-long injury to lead the receiving corps. All-Stater Cooper Clark will lead a solid line unit along with Riley Schuneman and Kaleb Ridout.
The defense will need to improve and the hope is that six returning starters, injury bounce-backs and some realignment will give the group a boost.
The Mustang squad was one win away from a playoff berth a year ago, and with a year under their belt in Coach Smith’s system, if the squad can avoid the big injury, 2020 could be the start of a good run for Doniphan West on the gridiron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.