The Lady Mustangs pose with their Class 1A State Championship trophy and medals; front (l-r) manager Jhett Keller, Lena Leatherman, Brennah Edie, Claire Cole, Kyra Johnson, Avery Weathersbee, Malaina Whetstine. Back: assistant coach Jim Leatherman, Kya Keller, Melissa Schurr, manager Andi Foster, Belle Smith, Ali Foster, Ava Gladhart, Brooklyn Rawles, Katie Johnson, Emmyjo Whetstine, Brooklyn Denton, manager Malle Meyer, assistant coach Dallas Keller, head coach Perry Smith
The Doniphan West Lady Mustang basketball team are the proud owner of their very first State Championship trophy, after the girls completed their Kansas Class 1A State Tournament run with a 55-49 win over the 2nd-seeded Quinter Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at Dodge City's United Wireless Arena.
The Mustangs got off to a great start, jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the early going, forcing 10 turnovers in the 1st quarter and taking an 18-15 lead into the 2nd. Quinter was tiring in the 2nd thanks to Doniphan West's torrid pace, but continued to fight, keeping close heading into halftime trailing 29-26.
The 3rd quarter saw the Lady Mustangs looking to put the game away, as Doniphan West climbed out to a 16-point lead. But Quinter was not finished, storming back to close the gap to 4, before the Mustangs stretched the lead to 45-34 by the end of the quarter.
The Bulldogs were back at it in the 4th, chipping away at the Doniphan West lead, at one point cutting the lead to 4 again, but senior Kyra Johnson converted 4 consecutive free throws to seal the win and the State Title for the Lady Mustangs.
Coach Perry Smith lauded the competitive nature of his team.
"The girls really bought into our program an understood our goals all season," Smith said.
He also reflected on the careers of seniors Claire Cole, Kyra Johnson and Avery Weathersbee, saying he is proud of the athletes and young women they have grown into.
"They have left a legacy at Doniphan West for the underclassmen to live up to," Smith said.
Cole said her and the team felt like they had the potential to do this all season long.
"I had full confidence in our ability to win it all--being the best team in the state is something we talked about in every team breakdown." Smith said. "We have worked so hard well together and put so much effort to accomplish our state title."
Johnson led the way for Doniphan West, collecting a double-double with 22 points and 18 rebounds. Avery Weathersbee contributed 12 points and 8 boards, while Claire Cole scored 8, Brennah Edie pitched in 7 and Katie Johnson added 6 points and 4 rebounds. Melaina Whetstine did not score in the game, but finished with 5 points and 8 rebounds.
The Lady Mustangs finished the regular season at 15-5, before running the table at Sub-State. Seeded 5th in the State Tournament, Doniphan West stormed through a 4th-seeded Central Plains team looking for their 9th-straight State Championship, the 1st-seeded Norwich Eagles and then the 2-seed, in Quinter, finishing the year at 21-5 and claiming the State Title.
Against Norwich on Thursday afternoon, the Mustangs overcame a 12-point Eagle lead, storming back into the game to win 52-38. Whetstine scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the second, with Weathersbee adding 12.
Commented