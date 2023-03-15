D-West

The Lady Mustangs pose with their Class 1A State Championship trophy and medals; front (l-r) manager Jhett Keller, Lena Leatherman, Brennah Edie, Claire Cole, Kyra Johnson, Avery Weathersbee, Malaina Whetstine. Back: assistant coach Jim Leatherman, Kya Keller, Melissa Schurr, manager Andi Foster, Belle Smith, Ali Foster, Ava Gladhart, Brooklyn Rawles, Katie Johnson, Emmyjo Whetstine, Brooklyn Denton, manager Malle Meyer, assistant coach Dallas Keller, head coach Perry Smith

 Photo Courtesy of City of Highland Facebook page

The Doniphan West Lady Mustang basketball team are the proud owner of their very first State Championship trophy, after the girls completed their Kansas Class 1A State Tournament run with a 55-49 win over the 2nd-seeded Quinter Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at Dodge City's United Wireless Arena.

The Mustangs got off to a great start, jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the early going, forcing 10 turnovers in the 1st quarter and taking an 18-15 lead into the 2nd. Quinter was tiring in the 2nd thanks to Doniphan West's torrid pace, but continued to fight, keeping close heading into halftime trailing 29-26.