The Jefferson County North football program has plenty of experience returning on both sides of the ball in the hopes of continuing a solid 2021 campaign this fall.
Altogether, the Chargers will have 16 total starters back this season.
“It’s good to have that many returning after being so young last year,” Head Coach Jeff Schneider said. “Having so many starters hopefully it opens up our playbook a lot sooner and creates some competition too. We’ve got some experience at every level so hopefully, that translates to being better and stronger.”
One unit that should be a strength for JCN is the offensive line which returns four players.
“Hopefully that becomes the strength of our team,” Schneider said. “Those guys really improved as the year went along. Our offensive line got settled in at about week five last year, and down the stretch, I felt like we played really well.”
Senior Mason Weishaar, and juniors Grant Fuhrman, RB Tweed, and Elijah Huff are the returners upfront.
JCN will also have the substantial benefit of having starting senior quarterback Blake Fowler who will be entering his third season as the starter.
He was named honorable mention for both league and all-state at the position last season. Fowler had 600 yards passing and 865 yards rushing with 19 total TDs in 2021.
“That’s always a good starting point for your on offense,” Schneider said. “He’s very comfortable with our playbook and everything we do. He’s able to help all our other guys too.”
One challenge for the Chargers will be the change in schedule, which includes some new opponents and district play starting on September 23 for them.
“Preparation is going to be a lot different for a lot of those teams because we don’t know their personnel and sort of things,” Schneider said. “Our district is totally brand new to us as opponents go.”
