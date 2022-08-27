JCN

Submitted photo

The Jefferson County North football team poses for a team photo.

Submitted photo

The Jefferson County North football program has plenty of experience returning on both sides of the ball in the hopes of continuing a solid 2021 campaign this fall.

Altogether, the Chargers will have 16 total starters back this season.

