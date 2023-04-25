Atchison softball is having its best start to a season in recent years with a 10-3 record and a number of contributing newcomers on both the roster and coaching staff.
Head Coach Charles said this team has shown how all in they are to improve the program from top to bottom.
"They come every day and want to play, practice and learn," Harris said. "They enjoy softball, and practice isn't something they feel like they have to do."
Harris said the team's drive was shown perfectly in a pair of comebacks against Jackson Heights and Washington.
"When we've gotten down we haven't given up," Harris said. "We've had two really good comeback wins that in the past I'm not sure we could've done. So I think the girls are just believing in themselves and playing all seven innings."
Atchison scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Cobras after trailing 14-9 and would go on to win 15-14 in extra innings.
Junior Presley Simpson said being able to have this success is refreshing after struggling in recent years.
"It's really nice to win because, in the past years, it's been a struggle," Simpson said.
The bats for the Phoenix have been productive with seven players with over ten hits and they have averaged over 11 runs a game.
Sophomore Makenzie Weedon-Jacobs said both Harris and assistant coach Sercy Duncan have done a great job of carrying on parts of what was implemented by former head coach Jennifer Felvus while also putting their own stamp on the program.
"I think last year we had great coaching, and that also helped carry over to this year with coach Harris and Sercy," Weedon-Jacobs said. "They have both helped keep up the success."
Simpson said Duncan has brought plenty of motivation to the program with his coaching style from the assistant position.
"Sercy is a great coach honestly," Simpson said. "He really motivates us and pushes us to play our hardest and get better."
Freshman Kirrah Duncan has been a stalwart for the Phoenix on both the mound and the plate with a team-leading 22 hits and a 4.89 ERA with an 9-0 record so far this season.
"I don't think I've ever seen a freshman pitch as good as she does," Simpson said.
Duncan said the team as a whole has developed a strong connection and chemistry through team activities and bonding away of the field.
"We do a lot of things to bond, and we're pretty close," Duncan said. "That has really impacted our chemistry a lot."
