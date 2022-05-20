Another slow start in the playoffs resulted in Atchison baseball's season ending 10-0 against Louisburg Tuesday at Atchison High School.
The Phoenix put themselves in an early 8-0 whole in the top of the first inning that they simply never recovered from.
"When we had to make plays we just didn't make them," Head Coach Casey Purdy said. "They got some hits and put us in a whole."
Despite the loss, the program has a bright future with a majority of contributors coming back next season.
"The future is bright an this game didn't define who we are," Purdy said. "I told the kids we're going need to find away to get over the hump a team like this. We're going to be put in the same situation next year and you're going to have to beat them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.