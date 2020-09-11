Not much of anything went right for Atchison after it took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter Friday night at Amelia Earhart Stadium.
The Redmen allowed a staggering 32-0 run from Emporia that resulted in a 32-21 loss that drops them to 0-2 on the season.
Senior quarterback Patrick Denton gave Atchison the lead with a three-yard touchdown run at 5:33 in the first quarter.
Denton hit junior wide receiver Dameon Daniels on a 59-yard pass to put the Redmen in scoring position on that drive.
Atchison wouldn’t score again until late in the fourth quarter and by then the Spartans had built an insurmountable lead.
Atchison coach Jim Smith said he believes the struggles all relate back to the mental part of the game for his team.
“I think it’s our focus during the week,” Smith said. “We’ve got to be able to handle some adversity. They would score and we kind of got our heads down. We need to understand that teams will score but we have to keep our heads in the game.”
The flex bone offense of Emporia gave the Redmen trouble throughout most of the night as well.
“It’s a tough offense,” Smith said. “You can’t just go chase and you’ve got responsibilities to take care of.”
Atchison was also bitten by the turnover bug again with two crucial interceptions thrown that both gave the Spartans the ball deep in Redmen territory.
Smith said stopping those turnovers is all mental for them.
“We can’t afford to do things like that,” Smith said. “There is no doubt it’s a mental thing and all we can do is talk about it, work on it and hopefully fix it.”
Atchison will continue its tough total out of conference schedule by hosting Bonner Springs Friday.
Smith said his team just has to stay positive and keep competing.
“We got a tough schedule and we just hope to get better every week,” Smith said. “You’re playing well and competing against larger schools. Just be thankful you get to play the game of football right now.”
Senior running back Xavier Cushinberry led the Redmen in rushing with 17 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
