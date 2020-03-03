Senior Madison Servaes was the lone bowler for Atchison at regionals.
She ended the day bowling a 478 and an impressive 200 in the final that propelled her to state last Wednesday at Emporia-Flint Hills Lanes.
She bowled a 161 and 117 the first two rounds.
“She’s a really good kid and she’s worked really hard this year,” coach Bradley Jiminez said.
Jiminez also touched on how much Servaes has improved throughout this season.
“From the beginning of year she asked for a lot of help but as the seasons progressed she hardly asked me at all,” Jiminez said. “To me that’s a big step.”
Servaes will compete in state Friday at Wichita-Northrock Lanes around 1:40 p.m.
