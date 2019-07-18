Kadejah Ross is yet another local high school athlete who will be making the jump to a four-year school as a two-sport athlete.
Ross signed her letter of intent Thursday to play both basketball and soccer at the University of Saint Mary.
Ross said the proximity of the campus relative to Atchison was a factor when making the decision.
"It being close to home where my parents and teammates could come watch me play helped," Ross said. "The campus was also a really good atmosphere and I like it a lot."
Ross did say the decision took some thought considering how much of a challenge participating in two sports would be at the college level.
"I think it's going to be a lot harder than high school with playing two sports," Ross said. "I was iffy about it just because it's going to take a lot of time out of not only school but personal life as well."
At the end of the day though, Ross said she is ready for the challenge and experience.
"I'm up for anything and to really challenge myself," Ross said. "I believe I can do it."
Ross gave credit to soccer coach Alex Zanatta and how much he has helped her get to this point so she can continue her career at the next level.
"He's been such a great coach and helped get looks and offers," Ross said. "If it wasn't for him and my family I probably wouldn't be here."
Ross played for the boys soccer team her first two years of high school before the girls program was launched in 2018.
Zanatta had high praise for what Ross has meant to the program.
"She's been the back bone and heart and soul of the girls program," Zanatta said. "It's super special to see her go to the next level."
