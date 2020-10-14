Atchison defeated Bonner Springs 2-0 in dominate fashion Tuesday evening at Atchison Sports Complex.
A full 80 minute game completely controlled by the Redmen which Coach Alex Supple has urged her squad to execute all season.
“We put together a strong 80 minutes. It was a good outing for us, we had a good day,” Supple said. “The work rate was there, the mental toughness was there. It was a good one today.”
The Redmen (2-6-1) started the scoring through great pieces of individual play as Eric Hill took on three Braves players in the first half. Hill beat the defenders on the left wing and sent a cross to the middle of the box where his teammate, Aaron Fridell was waiting. Fridell got on the end of the cross and powered a header into the back of the net.
“We have that type of connection,” Hill said. “I know that he will be ready for that type of ball.”
Fridell trusted Hill to beat the defenders and give him an opportunity to open the scoring for Atchison with 18 minutes left in the half.
“Eric is a skilled enough player to get past all three [defenders] of them and I believed in him to do that,” Fridell said. “I made my run to the middle and Eric sent a beautiful ball in. It was right to my head and all I had to do was to get a touch on it and it would go in.”
Supple was very pleased how the opening goal favored the Redmen and the hard work Hill has put in during practice.
“We spent a lot of time with Eric this season talking about the ways he can be most effective using his pace down the line and he is able to serve the ball using his right foot and left foot,” Supple said. “He can be real dangerous on either side. He had that grit to keep playing through the contact to create the opportunity and connect with Aaron.”
The second goal came from a mishap at the backline for Bonner Springs. The goalkeeper took a heavy touch and created an opportunity for incoming Redmen, Riley Miller.
Miller came sprinting from the top of the box and blasted the ball into the goal while he collided with the goalkeeper.
“We talk about the importance of crashing and having a high work rate and he [Miller] absolutely executed,” Supple said.
The Redmen continue to get better and better each game as results follow in their favor as they finish their chances in front of net.
