Atchison High School fell in an overtime thriller 55-50 to JC Harmon on Tuesday night.
The Redmen were down three points going into the final 45 seconds of regulation when Head Coach Pat Battle called the play.
Earlier, Harmon missed two free throws which would have pushed the game to two possessions in the closing moments. But, Battle’s play call forced Harmon into a decision.
Xiomar Hernandez handed off the ball to Omarion Daniels. The Hawks followed Xiomar Hernandez closely when Xavier Hernandez popped to the top of the key wide open. He received the ball and buried the three pointer to tie the game at 45.
“We executed that pretty good and he [Hernandez] found himself wide open. He was able to tie the game,” Battle said.
The Hawks had plenty of time to win the game in regulation when the Redmen’s defense stood strong. They used a 2-3 zone all night which disrupted the visitors flow from the beginning.
“Sometimes you have to counter the strengths of the opponent,” Battle said. “I was pretty pleased how well we defended them.”
The Hawks final shot did not go off in time as the horn blared. Both teams were headed to overtime.
The Redmen raced out to a four point lead in the first minute courtesy of Xavier Hernandez. He finished with 27 total points to lead all scorers. But, Atchison began to be unorganized and lost their rhythm as the game started to unravel.
Battle wrapped up the final minutes in a quick sentence.
“Turnovers and we just did not hit the basket,” Battle said.
The Redmen had four turnovers in the final three minutes. Three of those four turnovers resulted in points for Harmon. This was the difference in a tightly contested game.
Before the game, Atchison honored the life of longtime coach and player, Matthew ‘Chic’ Downing who passed away on Monday. The players wore custom warmups with a picture from his playing days at Benedictine College.
A seat on the bench was left open for Downing which laid a Redmen jersey with Downing’s number, 34.
Players also wore black wristbands to commemorate the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee.
“Our guys know who Chick Downing is, we did a lot of good things to memorialize and honor him and his family,” Battle said. “I am honored to coach at a place where Chick Downing coached, to me that means a lot.”
The Redmen conclude their regular season on Friday and begin sub-state action next week.
Battle knows his team will do damage when tournament play begins.
“We believe that we can win our substate,” Battle said.
