Atchison soccer's season came to an end in the first round of Sub-State play Tuesday at home in a 2-0 loss to Bishop Ward.
The Redmen trailed 1-0 at halftime and controlled the game for most of the second half but was unable to score a goal despite several opportunities.
The Cyclones eventually snuck in goal late in the second half that effectively sealed the result.
"We made good halftime adjustments," Coach Alex Supple said. "The boys came out with a lot more intensity, creating several dangerous opportunities. Our back line had settled in and was distributing well to the boys up top."
Despite the disappointing end, the season was an overall bright spot with Redmen finding some success and progress against a predominately 4A schedule.
"The opportunity to play an alternative schedule without our predominantly 5A and 6A league was huge- the boys went out and proved that they can hang with any team in 4A," Supple said. "Not only did our five seniors have a great season, but we had a lot of younger boys assert themselves as dangerous goalscorers and gritty defenders. I look forward to seeing the continued growth of these young guys as they follow this senior class's example."
Supple said their five departing seniors is a special group who will be missed.
"These five boys have been a huge part of Atchison soccer- they are all talented players and great leaders in their own right,"Supple said. "I know that the whole team will miss their presence on the pitch and at practices. Coach Zanatta and I are so proud of Chris, Jack, Eric, Coop, and Dillon- getting to coach them and watch them grow up these past few years has been a privilege."
