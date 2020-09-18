Four interceptions returned for touchdowns by a defense in one game is as Atchison coach Jim Smith stated, “unheard of.”
That monumental and astonishing feat, and senior running back Xavier Cushinberry’s two hundred yard performance, led Atchison to its first win of the season Friday night over Bonner Springs by a score of 42-24 at Amelia Earhart Stadium.
Junior Jake Rebant delivered the first pick six in the first quarter that gave the Redmen a 21-7 lead in the first quarter.
Senior Xaiver Hernandez and junior Dameon Owens added two more in the second quarter that gave Atchison a 35-14 lead at the half.
Senior Omarion Daniels put the nail in the coffin with the final pick six in the last minute of the game.
Smith credited the work that side of the ball did in practice this week with both coaches and players.
“They did everything coach Watkins and the defensive coaches said to expect all week,” Smith said. “They were coachable all week long.”
Cushinberry also said practice through the week helped the team refocus.
“It’s very big because we’ve been struggling,” Cushinberry said. “This week at practice we had a big talk on Monday and we came out and worked hard all week.”
Cushinberry set the tone for the Redmen (1-2) on the first play from scrimmage as he ran 65-yards into the end zone for a touchdown that ignited the home team and crowd.
The senior rumbled his way to 209 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in the game.
Cushinberry told the offensive line he was feeling confident before the game.
“Give credit to my linemen who had been working hard all week,” Cushinberry said. “I told them before the game that I needed just one extra block and I’d be good.”
Smith heaped praise on Cushinberry and the unit up front.
“He ran extremely hard tonight,” Smith said. “I couldn’t be anymore proud of him or the offensive line. We weren’t getting cute and we were just going right at them, which is what we need to do.”
Atchison finished the game with over 300 yards on the ground as senior quarterback Patrick Denton added 100 yards of his own.
The Redmen will go on the road next week to face Wamego and Smith said this win is exactly what his group needed.
“Any time you win you feel good and we needed this,” Smith said. “I just can’t say enough good things about the defense or everybody on the team. It was a total team effort.”
