The soccer programs of Atchison and Maur Hill-Mount Academy renewed their rivalry Thursday with the Ravens breaking away in the second half for a 4-0 win at Atchison Sports Complex.
The first half was highly contested with both teams going back and fourth down the field with several opportunities to score.
MHMA (1-1) coach Leif Sanford gave credit to the effort the Redmen put up in the first half against his team.
"I think we really struggled in the first half," Sanford said. "I think a lot of it had to do with how Atchison was putting us in difficult positions."
Atchison (0-2) coach Alex Supple highlighted performances from defenders on her team.
"I felt that Ben Cooper had a solid game on the back line shutting down opportunities all 80 minutes," Supple said. "Dillon Schmelzle stepped up to play at outside back to fill a need for the team and I was greatly impressed with his work ethic."
She also credited the effort of her goal keeper Chris Wilson who recorded 10 saves on the night.
"He had a spectacular game at keeper," Supple said. "He had several great saves that kept us in it."
The Ravens were the first ones to eventually find points with a goal from freshman junior midfielder Ryan Chien in the 14th minute.
"We started a spread offense in the second half and stared to play better connecting ball and a little bit more aggressive," Sanford said.
MHMA notched in three goals in the second half and two came from senior midfielder Cade Clemens.
Both coaches did find aspects of how their team can improve on after the second game of the season.
"It's a little short of what I've been wanting," Sanford said. "I think we still have a lot more in us and we got to clean up a lot of sometime silly high school stuff."
Supple said her team needs to work on staying calm and finding their identity.
"Moving forward we need to settle down our midfield, focus on fundamentals and playing to feet," Supple said. "Figure out how our very young squad fits together."
