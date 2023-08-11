You’ll have to forgive Atchison High senior Jeter Purdy if he asks for pinstripes on his football uniform.
He has good reason as well.
“I am named after the Hall of Fame shortstop for the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter,” Jeter Purdy said. “I have a brother Yogi (Berra) and a sister (Roger) Maris, also named after Yankee greats. My grandpa started by naming his boys after Yankees players and my dad and uncle have carried it on.”
And Van Cleave’s Vibes: Chronicling Kansas’ Greats carries on as well.
Jeter, the football player, is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver. He has a 28-inch vertical and he can run a 4.62/40. His maximum bench is 185, squat is 315, and deadlift is 355.
“The football side of Jeter is hardworking, never takes a play off, is a great teammate and competitor, and flies to the ball,” he said of himself. “I am very unselfish, all I want to do is win. I plan to take my talents to the next level and continue playing in college.”
Jeter flexed his defensive back muscles last year against St James Academy.
“We were down by 11 right before halftime and knew we needed a big play to get some momentum,” Jeter said. “They ran a 15 yard out route, that we had studied on film and practiced and prepared for during the week. I jumped the route, intercepting the pass and returned it to our 5 yard line which led to a touchdown right before half, getting us back in the game.”
My game high yard and TD’s came at a home game against Schlagle in week 3 last year. I had 2 touchdowns and 85 yards in that game.
Senior quarterback Trey Carter and Jeter each have 100% trust in one another.
“The coaches and the offensive plays give us the ability to work so well together,” Jeter said. “He believes in me to be able to get the ball wherever he throws it and I trust him to get it where it needs to be for us to be successful. We have been great friends since elementary school and have chemistry on and off the field. This same teamwork can also be seen on the basketball court as well.”
“The way he makes plays and he gets the most play calls for him,” Trey said on why Jeter is WR1.
Returning receivers this year are Xiomar Hernandez, Eric Smith and JZ Kelley.
“Xiomar is a slot receiver, but can also slide out wide,” Jeter said. “He does it all, he goes in motion, he can catch the ball and also has the ability to run the ball.
“Eric is also a slot receiver. I have a lot of respect for Eric. He is one of our hardest workers and he’s always getting better, and with his big frame he will be a problem for many defenses.
“JZ is another guy that can play both slot and wide. JZ has good speed and has the ability to make big plays. It’s good for the four of us being older to have the ability to teach the younger guys the offense and add tools to their bags to make them better so they can fill our spots when we are gone.”
Jacob Perry is taking over a huge role this year as the center. Center, Jeter noted, is one of the most important jobs on the field and Phoenix players trust him to get the job done.
“My brother Yogi will be a sophomore and started at linebacker at the end of last season. He made several tackles and had an interception, so we’ll be looking at him this year to make a big impact,” Jeter said. “Miles Greenly will be fighting for a starting linebacker spot this year and I think he deserves it. I see him putting in the work in the weight room and on the field. Amaje Lockett, known to his mates as Peanut, will also be fighting for a spot at corner this year.”
Jeter was a first-team all-league WR and second team all-league DB. He was honorable mention all-state receiver. In basketball, he was honorable mention all-league. In baseball, he was a three-time first team all-league selection. His sophomore year he was tabbed all-state honorable mention pitcher.
One thing nobody knows about Jeter is that “my favorite video game is NCAA Football 14 on the PS3,” he said. “If you want to play, hit me up! Nobody is beating me.”
Currently, he has one offer from Benedictine College “that I’m very grateful for,” he said. “I love the faith they have in me and my abilities. I have attended several camps and have been in contact with coaches and hope to have a big senior year. I look forward to seeing where this journey takes me.”
A journey filled with optimism and hope. Where greatness awaits Jeter at every stop in life.
“When I leave AHS I want to be remembered as a leader who was nice and willing to help others and leave a mark on and off the field,” he said.
Jeter and his Yankee-pinstriped uniform who is ready to enjoy his final year in high school. The Yankee Way. The winning way.
