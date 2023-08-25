Atchison high school football will enter this fall season with valuable experience across the roster and the program’s highest expectations in a number of years.
“We have quite a few starters coming back from last year’s team so we should be able to pick up right where we left off and maybe build a little more on our offense,” Head Coach Jim Smith said. “We have a very strong senior class as far as quality of players.”
Senior quarterback Trey Carter is confident with what the offense has coming back this season.
“I’m feeling real good about the offense,” Carter said. “We still have great pieces and a great playbook. I think we came become even better offensively than last year.”
Junior running back Jayden Carter will look to take a step forward on the field with him taking over the starting position after Jesse Greenly graduated.
“He’s had a good summer as far as a working out goes,” Smith said. “He’s gotten a little bigger, stronger, and faster.”
Senior Jeter Purdy returns as the top offensive pass catcher from last season as well.
Smith anticipates big things from the defense as the Phoenix will have all but one starter returning on that side of the ball.
“Any time you have that many people coming back you’re able to just be reactive and go play fast instead of thinking too much,” Smith said.
The defensive line is expected to be a strong point with three starters including Lavonte’ McGowan returning along with key contributors Eric Smith and Landen Bell.
Smith also looks for junior linebacker Miles Greenly to have an impact after missing most of last season with an injury.
“He had to overcome a knee injury and he’s really worked hard to try and come back,” Smith said.
Carter, Yogi Purdy, and Deacon Stout will also be returning at linebacker as well.
Smith said the growing confidence from this group over the summer and heading into camp is palpable.
“We’re going to be a lot more confident than we were,” Smith said. “It really showed this summer with the turnout we had in the weight room. I just hope it is something we can build on and keep things moving right along.”
