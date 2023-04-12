Phoenix start the season on fire By James Howey Atchison Globe Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison first year head coach Andrew Gerlach instructs his team during a timeout at practice. James Howey | Atchison Globe Senior Kennedy Portenier runs through a drill at practice against teammates. James Howey | Atchison Globe Junior Martin Maria looks to score against teammates during practice. By James Howey | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Atchison girls' soccer has gotten off to the program's best start in recent memory under first-year head coach Andrew Gerlach with a 6-0 start and only allowing one goal at this point in the season.The Phoenix have won their matches by an average of six goals.Gerlach said the key starts with his team's ability to completely control the middle of the field on defense in their first six contests."Their defense has been really solid and they have been able to control the midfield with constant pressure," Gerlach said. "We wouldn't be able to have the success we've had without that.Atchison is averaging over six goals a game as opposed to just under three goals a game through six games last season.Senior Kennedy Portenier credits her team's improved goal output to how much better they have been able to observe and navigate the field as a unit."We've been reading the field and working on our passes and that's helped us earn a lot of goals so far this season," Portenier said.Gerlach said he is impressed by how his new team has been able to acclimate to what he has brought to the program."They have just taken the changes in stride and just excelled with them," Gerlach said. "The whole team across the board has put in a tremendous effort."Portenier said Gerlach has brought a new perspective to the team that has helped them improve from previous games."We work on something new every day, and he really helps out with what to focus on from the previous game which really helps us out a lot," Portenier said.Portenier added that the team as a whole has become so close from top to bottom."We have really come together this season, and we're honestly become more like a family than a team," Portenier said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save