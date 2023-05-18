Phoenix outdone in regionals By James Howey Atchison Globe May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Updated 2 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison freshman Kirrah Duncan pitches against Iola Wednesday at Benedictine Softball Field. James Howey | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pair of mistake-plagued innings led to Atchison's successful softball season coming to a close Wednesday evening in the first round of regionals 14-6 to Iola at Benedictine Softball Field.The Phoenix allowed a total of 13 combined runs in both the top of the third and top seventh inning in the loss.Head Coach Charles Harris said he talked to his young team after the game about how they can continue to learn from the experience."We talked about how we didn't like the outcome, but we learn and get better for next year," Harris said. "We're very young, and we are only going to get better."Despite a disappointing ending, Harris reflected on how much this 15-4 regular season truly helped build the confidence of a program that has seen its fair share of struggles in recent years."It was great for their confidence," Harris said. "They have confidence they can win games, have fun and be successful the right way at softball." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Voter ID bill facing Republican infighting advances out of committee 2 arrested in death of Kansas 6-year-old gunned down while playing outside Sports Betting Line AP News Summary at 6:11 p.m. EDT AP Business SummaryBrief at 6:12 p.m. EDT AP-Scorecard Train engineers union reaches first sick-time deal with Norfolk Southern railroad AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:05 p.m. EDT Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShisler, Terry L. 1952-2023Lee builds legacy in multiple sportsFree lunch pass for PhoenixWhiskey Depot opens to positive receptionACCHS sets loose graduated TigersWilson, Pat 1950-2023Killebrew, Kathryn A. 1954-2023Sheriff Report for the week of Friday, May 12, 2023Police Report, for the week of Saturday, May 12Stucky, Ruth I 1924-2023 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedShisler, Terry L. 1952-2023 (1)Bridges II, Wilbur E. 1944-2023 (1)Hysten Sr., Frederick 1939-2023 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
