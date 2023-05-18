Duncan

Atchison freshman Kirrah Duncan pitches against Iola Wednesday at Benedictine Softball Field.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

A pair of mistake-plagued innings led to Atchison's successful softball season coming to a close Wednesday evening in the first round of regionals 14-6 to Iola at Benedictine Softball Field.

The Phoenix allowed a total of 13 combined runs in both the top of the third and top seventh inning in the loss.