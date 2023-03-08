Atchison State

Atchison sophomore Jace Richards goes up for a basket against Bishop Miege on Wednesday night in Salina. Richards led the team with 17 points on the night.

 Photo courtesy of Skylar Bell

Atchison High School basketball’s chance at a State Championship came to an end Wednesday night in the first round of 4A State Basketball in a 88-70 loss to Bishop Miege in Salina.

The Phoenix did have a few highlight moments and plays that showed the caliber of the team this season including outscoring the Stags 35-12 on the bench.