Atchison High School basketball’s chance at a State Championship came to an end Wednesday night in the first round of 4A State Basketball in a 88-70 loss to Bishop Miege in Salina.
The Phoenix did have a few highlight moments and plays that showed the caliber of the team this season including outscoring the Stags 35-12 on the bench.
“I thought our bench came out and played very well last night,” Head Coach Pat Battle said. “I thought our guys were very unselfish and shared the ball.”
Atchison only trailed 31-26 late in the second quarter after already being in a 22-4 hole early in the first quarter.
“When you are playing a team like Miege, and you dig yourself a hole that’s going to be a problem,” Battle said. “We had a lot of foul trouble early as well and I thought that played a huge factor.”
The Stags eventually closed the half on a 7-0 run to lead 38-26. That lead would get as big as 75-54 late in the game.
“That run at the end of the second quarter was huge, and there were a number of things leading to that happening,” Battle said. “Your margin for error against Miege is so small as a coach and player. One small mistake can lead to an avalanche.”
Battle didn’t shy away from the caliber of the team his Phoenix played in the first round of state.
“I think we played the best team in 4A last night,” Battle said. “We put 70 points on the board against a really good basketball team. Unfortunately, we didn’t defend them as well. A big part is that we just have to tip the cap to them last night.”
Battle also took pride in his team forcing the two-time State Champions 18 times.
“When you turn a team like Miege over 18 times that means you are playing hard,” “I was pleased without effort, and they just fought, scratched, and clawed.”
Atchison will only lose three seniors to graduation with a majority of the team coming back.
Battle thanked everything the seniors have done for the program while also acknowledging how critical of an experience a trip to state is for players returning.
“The first thing they were talking about is that we’ll be back, and we’ll do what it takes to be back,” Battle said. “It creates hunger, and I hope it creates more interest in the basketball program for kids at our school. We also have to tip our caps to our seniors Jesse (Jesse Greenly), Reaf (Reaf Bowen) and Brendon (Brendon Martin). They played vital roles in moving this program in the right direction.”
Jace Richards Led the Phoenix with 17 points, Xiomar Hernandez had 13 and Eric Smith finished with 10.
