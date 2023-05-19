Atchison girls soccer captured the program's first-ever Regional Championship Friday evening with a 2-1 win over Maranatha Christian Academy and advanced to Sub-State on Tuesday at Legacy Field.
Both teams were visibly spent and fatigued as the hard-fought contest came down to the final minute in the second half.
Junior Emma Regan had the first score of the game six minutes into the second half. The Eagles responded to tie just five minutes later before senior Illiana Wurzbacher earned the final goal of the evening as Atchison would hold for the win in the final 15 minutes.
First-year head coach Andrew Gerlach credited the fight and grit his team displayed in the momentous win for the Phoenix.
"Their determination was outstanding today," Gerlach said. "They just bounced right back and kept pushing even when they were tired."
Regan reflected on how rewarding notching this historic accomplishment is for the program.
"We fought hard all season, and this is a place where we've never been before," Regan said. "It feels so rewarding. I'm proud of all of us."
Senior Kennedy Portenier said this game was an example of how tough and resourceful the Phoenix have been this season under the new head coach even when most of their wins have been blowouts.
"Andrew has helped lead us here, and as a team, we've just been working and pushing ourselves throughout the season," Portenier said. "This feels amazing, and we truly pushed ourselves to get this win."
Gerlach said the senior class of Portenier, Wurzbacher, and Maria Martin have been instrumental in reaching this accomplishment.
"They have helped carry this team where it's at," Gerlach said. "They obviously deserve it."
