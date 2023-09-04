Phoenix best Cyclones in shootout By James Howey Atchison Globe Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison Public Schools PhoenixUSD 409 PhoenixUSD 409 PhoenixUSD 409 PhoenixUSD 409 Phoenix Image courtesy of USD 409 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Atchison football started its season with a victory Friday night in a high-scoring affair over Ottawa on the road 48-42.The Phoenix had a pair of standout performances on the offensive side of the ball in the win in seniors Jeter Purdy and Trey Carter.Carter went 19-25 with 374 yards and five touchdowns through the air as well as 62 yards rushing and a score on the ground.Purdy was one of Carter's biggest targets on the night as he amassed 155 yards and three touchdowns on five receptions along with 103 kickoff returns for a touchdown.Head Coach Jim Smith said he was pleased with the output of the passing attack but also sees major room for improvement in the running game."I felt our passing game was very good but we need to improve in the run game," Smith said. "I really felt our seniors stepped up tonight."Smith also touched on how his team needs to cut back on mistakes like turnovers and penalties."We have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot," Smith said. "Whether it’s fumbling the ball or committing penalties in crucial situations." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News LGBTQ pride group excluded from southwest Iowa town's Labor Day parade IA Des Moines IA Zone Forecast AP-Scorecard Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit 'All Star,' dies at 56 MO WFO SPRINGFIELD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories KS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Zone Forecast MO Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Zone Forecast Sports Betting Line Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice Report, week of Friday, Sept. 1, 2023Wilson, David L. 1962-2023Husband pleads alcohol a factor in recent UTV fatality rollover in rural EastonRural mail discoveries lead to two arrestsBoatwright, Sharon K. 1940-2023Weekend shooting focus of APD investigationTigers blaze through DragonsGuy, David 1964-2023Oak Mills homicide case nets pleaSheriff's Report, week of Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
