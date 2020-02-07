Atchison High School dropped its fourth straight game in a row and gave Sumner Academy its first win of the season by a score of 44-39 Friday night.
The Redmen continue to struggle on the offensive side of the floor.
“Second half, I don’t know what we were from the floor but it wasn’t very good,” Coach Mark Hall said. “We had a lot of clean looks, but we just missed them. This was probably our worst shooting night this season.”
Atchison only scored five points in the third and 15 total in the second half.
“They just packed it in on us and forced us to go outside,” Hall said. “We couldn’t buy a basket outside and we could’ve moved the ball a lot more in the second half.”
The Redmen failed to have a scorer in double figures on the night.
Hall did say his team’s defense was a bright spot on the night.
“Our defense was a lot better tonight than what it has been,” Hall said. “If we can just improve on that I think our offense will come along.”
