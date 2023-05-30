All three of the local athletes who qualified for Kansas State Track and Field found some level of success over the weekend in Wichita.
Atchison junior Tyeera Heyward earned three podium finishes in the three events she competed in.
She finished with a time of 15.88 in the finals to place 4th in the 100-meter hurdles. She broke the school record in the first heat for the event with a time of 15.71.
Heyward cleared 4'10 to finish 8th in the High Jump and she finished fifth in 300 Meter Hurdles.
The Head Coach of Atchison Track and Field Peyton Hajok wasn't able to attend the state event but talked about how much competitiveness she displays on a daily basis in practice.
"Every practice she takes full advantage of every rep with a very focused intensity," Hajok said. "She will have what seems like near death experiences running repeat 300s for the workout, just to spend extra time right after on her hurdles. When it comes to competition, running just a PR doesn't easily satisfy her due to her winner's mentality."
Both Zach Sanford and Scarlett Beagle had podium finishes on the day as well.
Beagle placed seventh in the high jump by clearing 5 feet.
Assistant Track and Field coach Jordan Malcom reflected on all the adversity and hard work Beagle had to go through for this accomplishment.
"Through all the adversity and injuries Scarlett has faced this season, she pushed through to the end and never gave up," Malcom said." We are extremely proud of Scarlett, and we can’t wait to see her perform at Emporia next season."
Sanford finished fifth in 400 Meter Dash with a time of 51.8 seconds.
"Zach has worked hard this season and has always been there when the team needed him the most," Malcom said. "Only a Junior, I am extremely proud of his work ethic, leadership, and commitment to success. Can’t wait to see what he can do in his senior year."
