Atchison volleyball's season came to an end Saturday in the first round of Sub-State in a tough match against the hosting Holton Wildcats.
The Lady Red were out done in the second and third sets against the Wildcats after a late comeback in the first set to win 26-24.
The third set was especially lopsided as the Wildcats had control for a majority of the 25-14 result.
Coach Liz Harris said her team just wasn't able to hang when Holton really turned up their play in the third set.
"They stepped up and made very few mistakes in that third set," Harris said. "It kind of goes back to what we've been talking about all year with needing to stay up and win it in two which is what we should've done."
Harris did credit the effort of the Lady Red in particularly the first set where they made a number plays on defense but just couldn't find that success.
"They were hustling and getting good blocks in the first two sets but in the third we just kind of let that enthusiasm break a little bit," Harris said. "We had a hard time getting it back."
Despite the season ending, Atchison had a relatively successful year with only having two players entering this season with varsity experience.
Harris said she was proud of the team and grateful for every game they were able to play this season.
"I'm so happy that we got to play and it was unknown because I lost a big senior class with only three seniors and returning starters," Harris said. "I really enjoyed every bit of it and we have a bright future."
The Lady Red will also have a majority of starters returning for next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.