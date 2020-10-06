After two weeks of not competing in a match Atchison volleyball returned to the court against Piper to claim a 3-1 win Monday night at Atchison High School.
The Lady Red came out strong in the first two sets with a 25-23 and 25-16 win.
Coach Liz Harris said she was a little worried her team would a little rusty after two weeks of not playing.
"I was worried we would kind of be slow and rusty but we started out really strong and won the first two sets," Harris said.
Atchison did have a let down in the third set by by falling behind 15-1 and losing 25-19.
"I don't know what happened with that third set," Harris said. "We just kind of hit a wall but I was really proud of them for getting it back together."
The Lady Red captured the fourth set 25-23 to close the match.
"We did the things we've been doing good all season like good passing and defense," Harris said. "I was a little worried after that third set but we adjusted and hit the ball well."
