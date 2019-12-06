Friday’s game certainly wasn’t the way Blaine Clardy and the Atchison girls basketball had hoped to start the season.
Atchison was thoroughly beaten at home by Holton 48-14.
The lone bright spot was the 7-0 the Lady Red had to close to the first quarter to only trail the Wildcats 14-7.
Holton would eventually take a 31-9 lead into halftime.
Clardy said his team just simply broke down communication wise and weren’t able to use their talent on the court.
“I feel like we just didn’t communicate the best we could tonight,” Clardy said. “We have some really athletic girls but we just didn’t communicate or talk well on offense or defense.”
Clardy also said his team needs to do a better job of being mentally tough and moving forward after mistakes.
“We need to be able to move on to the next play mentally,” Clardy said. “Make a mistake and move on instead of letting it get into our heads. We’re still working on that.”
Clardy also said improving on the boards is key.
“We need to get better at boxing out and rebounding,” Clardy said.
Atchison will take on Spring Hill Tuesday on the road.
