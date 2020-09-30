Atchison tennis came out on top in a match against Hiawatha Tuesday evening.
Delores Brant defeated both Claire Meisenheimer and Adrianna Jenkins by a score of 8-0.
Jessica Sutton and Egypt Royer defeated Ashley Snider and Carolyn Schuetz 8-7 but lost to Kiara Wisdom and Tia Howard 8-3.
Atchison coach Walt Hare said his team continues to show signs of improvement.
"We were playing short handed yesterday, and did not see Hiawatha best players but our girls played well," Hare said. "We have made much progress and it's good to see our players have some success after all the hard work they have put in."
Hare said Brant is playing her best Tennis at the right time late in the season.
"Delores seems to be peaking at the right time as regionals are next week," Hares said. "We look to have some more success as we travel to Bonner Springs for quad on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.