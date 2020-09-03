Simply competing in a volleyball match wasn't something coach Liz Harris thought would happen this fall for her program.
"It was wonderful because I didn't think we would play volleyball this year," Harris said. "It makes me very happy that we already got to play."
Despite the constant uncertainty of the summer that came from the current pandemic, Atchison was able to complete a home opening triangle hosting Bishop Ward and Bonner Springs Thursday night at Atchison High School.
The Lady Red split by beating the Cyclones 2-1 after dropping the first set and lost to the Braves 2-0.
Atchison enters this season with really only three girls who have valuable varsity experience but Harris said for the most part she likes what she saw.
"I saw a lot of really good things," Harris said. "We have many girls with no varsity experience and I was really impressed."
The Lady Red started the night lackadaisical losing to Bishop Ward 25-20 after trailing for a majority of the set.
Atchison bounced back to win the next two sets 25-20. The Lady Red led the third set 20-8 at one point before letting up later on.
"We made a lot of mistakes in that first set against Bishop Ward. I think some girls were really nervous," Harris said, "Our passing wasn't very good but we really improved that throughout the night and we beat them back especially for most of the third set."
Atchison fell to one of the better teams in 5A in Bonner Springs by scores of 25-10 and 25-8.
Harris was proud of certain things her team did against the challenging opponent.
"Bonner Springs is a really good team and I thought we did some positive things," Harris said. "Our passing was good, we played some good defense and I saw a lot of hustle. That will translate into playing some other teams."
The program was able to celebrate senior night with their lone senior on the team Macie Molt.
Molt was joyed for the opportunity to play.
"It was awesome to be able to play at least one game senior year," Molt said. "I was grateful to get out here and have some family here to watch me."
Molt said she was happy with their defense with offense and serves being the key areas of improvement.
"Our defense worked pretty well," Molt said. "We need to improve our serves and work on our offenses."
