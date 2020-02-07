It was simply a frustrating night for the Atchison Lady Red basketball team.
The Lady Red lost to Sumner Academy 53-29 and the disappointment was highlighted by a sequence late in the third quarter when they were assessed a trio of controversial technical fouls.
Atchison trailed 31-20 before that sequence so the fouls weren’t the main reason for the loss.
Coach Blaine Clardy said turnovers were ultimately the biggest issue for the Lady Red that kept them from being in the game.
“I thought we had a good game plan and executed in the first pretty well,” Clardy said. “We eliminate those turnovers I think we’re in the thick of things.”
Sabre junior Jordyn Rowe was the leading scorer in the game with a staggering 29 points.
“We tried to contain her by running some things under but she did a good job of getting her shots off,” Clardy said. “I thought she was kind of the X factor in the game.”
Sophomore Katy Harris led the Lady Red in points with nine on the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.