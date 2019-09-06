Atchison Lady Red volleyball split its two matches in a home triangle Thursday at Atchison High School.
The Lady Red rallied past Bishop Ward in their first match, and fell to a talented Bonner Springs team in the second match in an aggressive contest.
Coach Liz Harris said her team did well in both matches, despite falling short against Bonner Springs.
“I’m really proud of them and the way they played against good competition,” Harris said. “We served well and hit the ball well, which definitely helped us succeed in the first match, but I saw a lot of good things in the second match that we can work on because that is a good team with a lot of hard hitters.”
The Lady Red dominated the first match, winning back-to-back sets to mark a 2-0 victory against the Cyclones.
Coach Harris mentioned that a few younger players had to step up to gain the sweep.
“Who stepped up tonight were my two sophomore setters,” Harris said. “I thought they did a really nice job tonight and they were definitely contributors to our success.”
Sophomore Setter, Maddie Bruce shared her thoughts on the first match against Bishop Ward.
“I think we really stepped it up,” Bruce said. “We had some new leaders on the court tonight.”
The second match against Bonner Springs High School was a completely different contest.
The Lady Red struggled to cope with the Brave’s high passing volume, and fast-paced offensive style featuring a wide variety of playmakers.
Atchison was defeated 0-2 in their final match.
The experienced Bonner Springs team has 2 players who have already signed division 1 letters of intent upon entering their senior season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.