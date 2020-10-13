After only placing fourth in their home tournament Saturday, Atchison volleyball bounced back with a solid 3-1 road victory against Leavenworth Monday night.
Coach Liz Harris said her team may have been able to take first place in the tournament if they had performed to the level they did Monday night.
"If I could've gotten them to play the way they did tonight I think we could've won the tournament," Harris said. "To see them play like that tonight and show what they are capable of is great."
Atchison won the first set 27-25 in comeback fashion after being down 23-20 late.
Junior Katy Harris said her team was able to play together and really deserved that set in the end.
"I think we worked well as a team, came together more and we played smart," Harris said. "I was worried late but we were able to work together and really earn that win."
The Lady Red won the second set 25-21 before dropping the third set.
Atchison controlled the fourth set and won 25-16 sealing the victory.
Coach Harris said her team stepped up on defense in the third set.
"We really just played so well together," "Especially on defense. We got a lot of really good digs on their best player in the fourth and she kind of beat us in the third."
