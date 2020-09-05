Atchison High School volleyball will embark on one of the program’s most unique seasons ever.
The Lady Red have three key returners in junior Katy Harris, junior Madi Bruce and senior Macie Molt.
“I’ve got three returning girls who have a lot of experience and I think who are ready to lead and move forward,” Coach Liz Harris said. “I have younger girls as well who are ready to step in.”
Atchison lost one of the better senior classes they’ve had as a program in recent memory with the likes of Winny Harris, Lillan Graf, Anna Mikkelson and Ashley Tull.
“I had a large senior class last year and it’ll just be important to kind of reinvent ourselves with a new team and new girls,” Harris said.
The Lady Red will also be unable to take on their regular conference schedule this season with the Kansas City-Atchison League not participating in activities this fall.
Harris said it’ll certainly be unusual to not play in the league and have the potential for league honors.
“It’s going to be way different,” Harris said. “It’s always comforting to be able to play the same teams every year and not being able to have any league honors and stuff will be hard especially when a lot of our other girls have kind of dominated that. I’m sure some of these girls were looking forward to that.”
Atchison will also face the unfortunate possibility of having a shortened schedule this fall.
“We’ve been able to replace a few matches but I’m worried about not being able to replace all of them,” Harris said. “It’ll stink having a shortened schedule.”
