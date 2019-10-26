The Atchison volleyball was just simply outmatched against a loaded Louisburg squad in the Sub State championship game Saturday at Atchison High School.
The Lady Red were swept 2-0 by the Wildcats with the scores being 25-13 and 25-15.
Coach Liz Harris said her team knew the game was going to be an immense challenge at the beginning of the day.
"Whether we played Louisburg or Bishop Meige we knew it was going to be a tough match," Harris said. "They are a good team and I think they'll do well at state."
One of the biggest issues Atchison faced was falling behind early in both sets.
The Lady Red trailed 5-0 in the first and 7-1 in the second and both times fought back but those deficits just couldn't be overcome against the Wildcats.
"I really think they were getting us with the serves down the line and we just weren't adjusting very well," Harris said. "It's hard to come back against a good team when you go down early."
Harris said she thought her team played just about as well as they could and didn't give Louisburg anything easy.
"I don't think we gave them anything," Harris said. "We fought hard for our points that we scored."
In the end, Harris said she was proud her team's effort.
"I thought we pushed them but they just had a couple more offensive weapons than we we did," Harris said. "I was proud of my girls."
Atchison will lose a senior class made up of Winny Harris, Lillian Graf, Anna Mikkelson, Ashley Tull and Veronica Dill.
Harris simply said this class will undoubtedly be missed.
"They're a good group of girls," Harris said. "I've coached them a countless amount of matches through club and high school. They will definitely be missed."
