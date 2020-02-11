The Atchison girls basketball responded after a frustrating loss on Friday with a 50-16 win over Harmon on Monday night at Atchison High School.
The Lady Red jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter and maintained a significant lead for the remainder of the game.
“We just came out with a lot of intensity right off the bat,” Coach Blaine Clardy said. “We put together a really good first quarter and it just kind of turned into three others.”
Sophomore Katy Harris led the way with 21 points in the win.
“She works hard every day and goes hard,” Clardy said. “Her teammates see her when she’s open.”
The game was a nice rebound for Harris, who fouled out of Atchison’s previous loss to Sumner.
“It’s really nice not getting any fouls after what happened last game,” Harris said.
Harris said this victory just continues to build the confidence of her team.
“I think it gives us more confidence for Sub-State and how well we can do there,” Harris said. “I think from the beginning of the season to now we’ve improved a lot.”
Junior Zamauria Herring was second in points with 10 on the night.
