The Atchison Boys Basketball team needs a new coach as Matt Hall announced his resignation on Tuesday after 11 total seasons with the Redmen.
Hall first joined the program in 2009 as an assistant but was quickly promoted to head coach in 2011.
In over nine seasons as head coach, Hall had his ups and downs going 68-120. Most of his success came from 2013-2017 where he had four consecutive seasons with 10 or more wins.
The highest point during Hall’s tenure in Atchison came in 2015 when his team advanced to the Kansas High School Boys Basketball Playoffs. They would lose to Rock Creek in the first round.
The last couple seasons have not been as successful for Hall and the basketball team, winning just five games in both 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons.
First year Atchison Athletic Director Jason Schroeder thinks the reason for the lack of wins can be credited to the strength of the conference Atchison plays in, the Kansas City Atchison League.
“Hall put a lot of time, effort and energy everyday towards this program,” Schroeder said. “Things didn’t go the way he planned, but it wasn’t because of lack of effort. We play in a very tough conference with a lot of good teams. I appreciate all the hard work he put in.”
Now Atchison shifts their focus to finding a new head coach. What can already be a difficult process, has even more obstacles due to COVID-19.
“It’s definitely a tough time to be looking for a head coach,” Schroeder said. “Our focus will be on finding a face of the program that wants to work with all levels and build from the ground up.”
The Redman are expected to bring back a lot of players that got playing time last season. Omarion Daniels, Xavier Cushinberry an Xavier Hernandez are all heading into their senior seasons with a lot of playing time under their belt. Center Jesse Greenely is also expected back after gaining a lot of experience during his freshman season.
“We have some very talented young kids on our roster,” Schroeder said. “The coach that steps in needs to have a vision to build from all levels and have patience. We play in a tough league. They’ll need to motivate and build for the future.”
