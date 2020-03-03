Atchison senior Nick Funk closed out his wrestling career with a fourth place finish in the Class 4A state tournament last weekend.
Coach Ed Crouse said Funk had worked so hard in the offseason and in other sports to improve his athletic ability and that clearly showed against his competition.
“What we saw this weekend was nothing more than a culmination of a lot of good hard work in the offseason of becoming a better athlete,” Crouse said. “He was just more athletic, faster and stronger than most of them.”
Crouse also said more kids should be advised that competing in other sports will only help better themselves in the sport they maybe love the most.
“Every time he stepped on the football field, lifted in the weight room or threw in track he was becoming a better wrestler,” Crouse said. “I think these people who think you’ve got to specialize in one sport are really missing the boat on how to compete and becoming a better athlete.”
Funk has interest from multiple colleges for football or wrestling but also has the ability to attend college on an education scholarship as well.
Crouse said Funk would translate brilliantly to the next level at wrestling if that is what he chooses to do.
“He’s a prototype college heavyweight nowadays,” Crouse said. “He would be very desirable for any college.”
