WAMEGO — The Lady Red got off to a slow start to the season on Thursday in Wamego, while showing promise for the coming year of girls tennis.
Atchison High School fielded four contenders, one each for singles and doubles tennis, in an open meet against the host Wamego Red Raiders, the Topeka High Trojans, the Wabaunsee Chargers and the Sabetha Bluejays at the Wamego Recreation Complex. Topeka High came away with the highest number of team victories on the day.
Each Lady Red player faced four opponents in about five hours overall of tennis in hot, humid late summer conditions, with heat indices recorded at north of 95 degrees for much of the meet.
“I wish we would have played on like a cooler day because it is so hard to get moving when it is this hot,” said senior Reece Dulac, who finished with one victory after a closely-fought 6-6 tie and 7-4 tiebreaker against Sabetha in her fourth and final bout of the day. “We got some good practice in before this meet though, so we knew what to expect.”
Coach Walt Hare said he saw good results from his young squad.
“It’s amazing to watch this team grow and progress together as the season goes on,” he said.
Joining Dulac were doubles contenders, senior Tricia Clark and Delores Brant, as well as underclassmen Michelle Molt in singles with the pair of Emma Grandpre and Jessica Sutton in doubles. Grandpre and Sutton had one victory against Wabaunsee early in the afternoon, while Molt recorded a victory by default following an injury to an opponent in her final match against Sabetha.
The Lady Red are preparing for their first home meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Benedictine College in a duo against the Basehor-Linwood Bobcats.
“These events are a learning experience for them, these teams we played (Thursday) are all pretty tough,” Hare said. “Later on in the calendar, we’ll face several teams that are pretty much in the same boat as us. Hopefully, everyone will have a chance to play with success this year.”
