Atchison boys basketball started its season on a high note with a convincing 64-45 win over Holton thanks in large part to defense and grinding the ball inside Friday night at Atchison High School.
A commanding second quarter in which the Redmen outscored the Wildcats 19-5 ultimately proved to the difference.
“We really dug in defensively in the second quarter,” Atchison coach Matt Hall said. “Our defensive pressure was giving them problems in the front and back court.”
The top three leading scorers on the night for Atchison were three post players with senior Cameron Johnson, junior Xavier Cushinberry and freshman Jesse Greenly all combined for a total of 39 points on the night.
Hall gave kudos to the job his guards did delivering the ball inside for the big men to have success throughout the night.
“Our pick and roll was pretty much working all night and we did a good job of being patient with it,” Hall said. “The reason they led us in scoring was because of how well they were setup from assists and a lot of that was from the pick and roll with our guards.”
Johnson and Cushinberry finished the game with 11 points and Greenly had a game-high 17 points.
Senior Garyeon Simpson expressed joy about having a talented young newcomer on the team.
“He’s a great player and I can’t even explain how excited we are to have him,” Simpson said.
The Redmen are looking to get back on track after three straight losing seasons and Hall said this is a nice step.
“Our guys need it,” Hall said. “We went through a tough year previously with a lot of rebuilding.”
Hall said his team doesn’t have a ton of time to relax because their season just gets tougher from here on out.
“I don’t know if we’ll have another game like this to be honest,” Hall said. “We just have a gauntlet with the rest of our games.”
The Redmen will next take on Spring Hill 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road.
