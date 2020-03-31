Despite the disappointment of not being able to play her senior season of soccer, Atchison defender Hannah Deware declared her intention to continue her playing career at the University of Ottawa this fall.
Coach Alex Zanatta said Deware being able to keep playing given the circumstances is even more reason to celebrate.
I think that makes it extra special to see her with the opportunity to keep playing,” Zanatta said.
Deware isn’t the first in her family to go to college as a Brave.
“I will be the third generation attending Ottawa University,” Deware said. “Although the choice wasn’t easy, Ottawa seemed to want me more than the other college I applied to.”
Deware has played her freshman year on the boys team when the program was still coed and was a two-year starter for the girls team.
“She worked hard then as a freshman playing against the boys,” Zanatta said. “She carried her tough mentality over to the girls program. She really was a leader in a lot of different ways from the beginning.”
Zanatta said Deware has truly helped build this program through being a leader for the younger players.
“As she got older, her vocal leadership and eagerness to reach out and help the younger girls was huge for us and will be missed,” Zanatta said. “We’re all super proud of her and excited to get to watch her play at the next level.”
This is the second straight season Lady Red soccer has sent a player to the college level with Kadejah Ross going to play at University of St. Mary last year.
Junior Ayden Saunders will undoubtedly make the streak three years in a row after next season.
