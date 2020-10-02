The Redmen dominated Turner 56-6 by utilizing their backfield of senior Xavier Cushinberry and sophomore Jesse Greenly.
Atchison ran for over 250 yards scoring all eight of their touchdowns on the ground.
Cushinberry ran for 170 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Redmen. His 50 yard touchdown in the third quarter highlighted a dominant performance.
“I saw my other back Jesse, who made a good block, then it's one-on-one with the safety and I made him miss,” Cushinberry said.
Greenly ran for 75 yards and three touchdowns to help out the offensive of the Redmen (2-2). Head Coach Jim Smith was thoroughly impressed with the running back duo.
“I can't say thunder and lightning because they are both thunder,” Smith said. “They are big backs that like to punish you. They both ran the ball very well tonight.”
Cushinberry noted that Greenly’s work ethic has been impressive this season and enjoys playing with him.
“I think we have one of the best duos in Kansas in the backfield,” Cushinberry said. “He has been working extremely hard this year.”
The Redmen defense held Turner to only one touchdown which came in the final three minutes of the game.
The stout Atchison defense led them to take advantage of Turner’s five turnovers and hold them to 50 yards of total offense.
“I thought we ran to the ball very well tonight. We gang tackled the whole night,” Smith said.
The Redmen finished the game in complete fashion by playing well offensively, defensively and on special teams.
“Our coaches did a great job of game planning,” Cushinberry said. “We worked hard all week in practice and it showed tonight.”
