The Redmen fell to Ottawa in overtime less than 24 hours before they took the field against their rival, Maur Hill-Mount Academy. This heartbreaking game had little impact on the effort that Atchison High School gave in their 1-0 win against the Ravens.
Head Coach Alex Supple was ecstatic with her team’s performance.
“I was impressed, we came out with the right mentality, we weren’t carrying yesterday’s baggage at all,” Supple said.
Redmen’s center back, Benjamin Cooper, scored the lone goal in this intense contest with 17 minutes remaining in the game.
The ball was alone milling around the outside of the box when Cooper sprinted towards it. He dribbled past a Raven defender on the left wing and powered the low shot towards the back corner of the goal where it ended rippling the net for the goal.
“I saw the ball just sitting there and nobody was going for it. I was wide open and I took my opportunity and put it in,” Cooper said.
The chance came during a spell in which the Ravens saw a couple of chances from corners and set pieces, but Cooper was ready for his turn to get on the scoresheet.
“He’s very smart when finding those opportunities. It was an absolute clinical finish and I am so happy for Cooper,” Supple said.
After Cooper’s goal, the Ravens sent long ball after long ball into the Redmen half, but they could not find the equalizer. The stingy defense for the Redmen secured their second clean sheet in four games.
“We played really well defensively tonight,” Cooper said. “We were staying on our marks, we were getting back every time.”
The rivalry game ended with Supple sprinting towards the middle of the field giving her players high fives in jubilation while Cooper hugged his teammates.
“This was the first win that coach has had against Maur Hill. It means everything [to beat MHMA],” Cooper said.
Supple was grateful to be able to get her first win over the Ravens with the Atchison program
“Coming out on top in the cross town rival and to get the clean sheet, couldn’t ask for anything better,” Supple said.
