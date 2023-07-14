Bert Lahr and Trey Carter, unfortunately, never met. Too bad too as they likely would have begun a lifetime friendship with Kansas being a common denominator.
Trey, a standout quarterback for Atchison High, mentioned Wizard of Oz was his favorite movie of all-time. His favorite character, the Cowardly Lion, was portrayed by Lahr in the 1939 classic.
“My favorite character is lion because he wanted to be fierce and ferocious. He just didn’t know he had it in him,” Carter said. “Once he realized he already had it, he was the biggest and baddest.”
The 84-year-old masterpiece still draws young and old around the TV. For Carter, it brought back never ending memories with family.
“I’ve seen it countless times and it’s my favorite because I used to watch it with my papa,” he said. “My we would watch it on repeat and just laugh and have a great time watching it. When I see it now that’s what I think of.”
The Wizard of Atchison will soon be patrolling a football field near you. He’s the latest in the series of nearly 100 statewide articles featuring Van Cleave’s Vibes: Chronicling Kansas’ Greats.
Carter is coming off a 9-1 season where he racked up over 1,750 yards of total offense. The Wizard threw for 1,302 yards and 14 touchdowns. He rushed for another 438 yards and five TDs. He helped lead the Phoenix to the Class 4A round of 16.
Oh what a difference two years can make in the world of a QB1. Entering his sophomore year, Trey didn’t have as much confidence as compared to his junior year. Trey wasn’t as strong or fast and he definitely couldn’t throw the ball as well.
“We got a new offense that really helped showcase my skill much better my junior year,” he said.
A year ago at this time, the Wizard didn’t know that he was capable of what he did the past season.
“The senior Trey knows the playbook better he can read plays better,” he said. “His before snap reads are a lot better as well and he’s faster than the year before.”
The Phoenix return six starters on offense. They include Carter, Jeter Purdy at wide receiver, Jaden Carter at running back, Landen Bell at left guard, Carter Gilmore at right guard and Brody Barnes at right tackle.
“Landen is a bull, he moves as fast as a tight end and he is as strong as the strongest player on the opposite side,” Carter said. “Right now my left tackle is La’Vonte McGowan. He’s probably the strongest person I know physically and mentally and his drive is tremendous. He has a work ethic like I’ve never seen.
“My center will be Jacob Perry. He’s a new guy but he’s hungry and ready to work. He’s got that ball on a string when it’s coming to me. Carter Gilmore is my right tackle, he moves great, is strong and has great footwork. He has the best work ethic I’ve seen so far he’s in the gym everyday whether it’s lifting or simple stretching it doesn’t matter he’s there. Brody Barnes will be my right tackle, he’s the biggest boy I’ve seen to move how he moves and the way he drives people off their feet is incredible.”
His targets in the passing game are talented as well.
“Jeter Purdy, he’s a 6-foot-4 receiver that runs a 4.6/40 time and has incredible hands. He will go get the ball no matter where the ball is at, he’ll probably be the number 1 target,” Trey said. “Xiomar Hernandez in the slot, he’s running 4.5’s and extremely shifty, got great hands and his route running is untouched. He’ll always be open.
“Eric Smith will also be in the slot, he’s a 6-foot-3 wide target and he has great ball skills. He will go get the ball no matter where the ball is at and knows how to find open spots. And Jeizeiah “Jz” Kelley, he has great hands and a great ability to get open, he has great ball skills and his competitive nature is gonna allow him to do great things.”
The running back will be Jaden, a junior.
“He’s a strong runner who’ll run through anybody but he has quick sneaky moves that nobody would expect him to have,” Trey said.
Two plays stand out in which the Wizard became The Wizard last year.
“It was the play right before halftime against St James where I threw it in a hole between three people to Brenden Martin and he fought in for the touchdown to put us back in one-score reach,” Carter said. “A run play that same game I was rolling out right and got caught on my rollout to the right about 15 yards behind the line on 3rd down. I broke the tackles for a gain of about 20 on the play.”
Carter’s freshman season saw him play cornerback where he had six deflections and 15 tackles. His sophomore year saw time at QB where he threw for 412 on 22 completions for an 18.1 yard average. He toted the pigskin 77 times for 298 rushing yards.
“The difference between a good quarterback and a great quarterback is a good quarterback you can study and figure out a way to contain him,” Trey said. “A great quarterback is not gonna be contained and he can help you win the game in more than one way and is always gonna get the job done.”
Friday Night Lights is now less than two months away as the Phoenix prepare for their Sept. 1 opener.
“FNL is a 1 of 1 feeling. When the sun is down and the lights are on it feels amazing,” Carter said. “When you look up and see all your friends and people you grew up with cheering you on. All the grownup’s that have seen you grow up from the Bulldogs to the Phoenix cheering after hearing your name called is unmatched.”
Only one college has been in contact with the 5-foot-10 Carter and that’s Benedictine.
“I’m hoping more schools will start coming in contact with me and show at some more games this season,” he noted.
“It would mean nearly everything to me to play college football or any college sport at that,” he added. “it’s been a dream of mine since I started dreaming and I plan to make it reality.”
His idol and No. 1 fan will be by his side every step of the way.
“My dad is my idol. Since a young age I’ve looked up to him in every way,” Trey said. “He’s taught me so much on and off of the field. He’s my biggest supporter and motivation. I could not be the person I am today in any way if it wasn’t for him, I love him so much.”
Now the “biggest and baddest” role has been handed down to Trey Carter, the Wizard. The Wonderful Wizard of Atchison.
