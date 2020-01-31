Atchison wrestling hosted a mixer Thursday night with three other teams in attendance.
Coach Ed Crouse said he was mostly happy with how his team competed on the night but definitely saw room for improvement.
"We came into tonight really wanting to work on a fearless, aggressive mentality and not being afraid of making mistakes," Crouse said. "I'd give us a B plus. I don't feel like we were at our best but we did OK."
Jeff Scott and Archer Willis were both standouts for the Redmen with both wrestlers going 3-0 on the night.
Both Scott and Willis won two matches by way of decisions in convincing fashion and one match by way of fall.
Crouse highlighted the win Amber Forbes had on the night by way of fall and the job she has done throughout the season.
"She's getting excited about the first-ever state regional for girls and all that stuff." Crouse said. "We've been talking a lot to her about being physical, changing levels and she did a good job of that in her match."
The Redmen will now turn their attention to the Worley Invitational.
Crouse said the squad sees the home tournament Saturday as a real opportunity to place as a team.
"We feel like if we put the right things together with our matches and our young kids contribute some then we should have a chance as a team to bring home one of those plaques," Crouse said.
A small birthday celebration will be held for former Atchison wrestling coach George Worley before the event at 8:45 a.m. Worley will turn 88.
