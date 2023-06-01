Atchison High School baseball postseason honors Atchison Globe Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1, 2023 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison senior Yogi Purdy pitches on the mound against Eudora Tuesday at Olsen Stadium. James Howey | Atchison Globe Atchison junior Boston Bruce pitches from the mound against Sumner Academy. File photo Atchison's Jeter Purdy pitches against Louisburg at Atchison High School. James Howey | Atchison Globe Atchison sophomore Clark Felvus goes for a hit against Eudora on May 16 at Olsen Stadium. James Howey | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All League1st TeamClark FelvusJeter PurdyYogi Purdy- pitcher of the yearBoston Bruce - player of the yearAiden Battle2nd teamCarter MoltRiley MillerKolten BonnelAll - State1st team 3rd base - Boston Bruce2nd team pitcher - Yogi Purdy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News SEC to play 8-game conference football schedule in 2024; long-term model still TBD AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:18 p.m. EDT Revised DACA program again debated before Texas judge who previously ruled against it MO Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast IA Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast AP News Summary at 7:16 p.m. EDT AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:16 p.m. EDT AP-Scorecard Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHilligoss shoes rebounding after fireAllegations of dangerous drug possession leads to couple's arrestLane, Rex L. 1954-2023Tuskegee Airmen Flyover Coming to Atchison on June 10thHiawatha city administrator arrested following traffic incident in Belton, Mo.Police Report, week of Friday, June 2, 2023Rushville man jailed after Platte County, Missouri fatalityKuhnert Jr., Lawrence T. 1929-2023Atchison man gets prison time for gunplay in LeavenworthHiner, David A. 1945-2023 Images Videos CommentedShisler, Terry L. 1952-2023 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
