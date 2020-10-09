An early goal in the first half and an early goal in the second half for Kansas City Christian was too much to overcome for Atchison High School. The Redmen fell to the Panthers 3-1 on Thursday.
The opening goal for the Panthers came in the first minute of play as they were able to slip between the Redmen center backs and score the goal.
The second goal for KC Christian came in the opening 5 minutes of the second half in similar fashion.
Head Coach of the Redmen, Alex Supple was happy how her team bounced back after such adversity.
“I was really pleased after a fairly ugly beginning in the second half that they really rallied in the end,” Supple said.
The Redmen were able to find a goal in the final 10 minutes of play to give the team some momentum.
Xander White received a through ball on the left wing. White curled the ball past the Panther keeper into the top corner for the lone goal for Atchison.
“Xander’s most prominent talent is his ability to place the ball,” Supple said. “I am glad he has finally seen the result of the time he has worked hard [this season].”
Supple, White and the rest of the Redmen will look to build off their first victory from last week and move pass this loss against the Panthers.
“[We] are just trying to get the momentum back that we had after the Bishop Ward game,” Supple said.
