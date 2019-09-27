The Atchison football team claimed the win it had been so desperate for the first three weeks of the season thanks to a complete thrashing 48-0 of Harmon Friday night at Amelia Earhart Stadium.
Coach Jim Smith said his team desperately needed a victory like this after the misfortune of the previous three weeks of the season.
“It’s a good feeling and gets the kids feeling better about what we’re doing,” Smith said. “We needed this bad.”
The dependable running game of the Redmen amassed 314 yards on the night with junior Patrick Denton leading the way with 186 total yards through the air and ground with four touchdowns.
Denton said he thought this game really gave his team their confidence back.
“I think we definitely have our swagger back,” Denton said. “Those first three losses were tough and were in all of them. I think we’re really going to move forward after this one.”
Atchison finished the game with a total of 433 yards on offense.
Smith said the biggest contributor to that was his team not turning the ball over at a high rate for the first time this season.
“We finally took care of the ball,” Smith said. “I really felt like those cost us in the first couple ball games.”
Smith’s team had 19 turnovers the first three weeks of the season.
The Redmen only had two turnovers early but survived those and forced two turnovers of their own that really put the game out of reach for the Hawks at 34-0 with three minutes and 28 seconds left in the third quarter.
Smith emphasized how much of a complete team effort Atchison had on both sides of the ball.
“Our defense was really flying to the ball tonight,” Smith said. “I really thought we played as a team tonight and that’s what we had to have.”
Harmon had 60 total yards of offense on the night.
Smith was also pleased with the team having some success in the passing game as well with three scores through the air.
“We’ve been struggling in the passing game and said we needed to do more with it,” Smith said. “The rushing yards have been there all season long but I’m just glad we were able to throw a little bit tonight.”
Senior Garyeon Simpson also had a 31 yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
The Redmen will next host Wyandotte Friday night at 7 p.m. for Homecoming weekend.
