Atchison soccer nearly earned their first win of the season Tuesday night against Maur Hill-Mount Academy in a hard fought overtime game that ended in a 1-1 tie.
Coach Alex Supple said she was pleased with the effort her team started the game with.
“We came out dominant in the first 20 minutes,” Supple said. “The back line was winning balls and distributing well and the mids and forwards were creating dangerous opportunities.”
Riley Miller scored the lone goal of the game for the Redmen.
Supple said the one goal that was scored for the Ravens came from some loss momentum on her team’s part.
“We lost some of that momentum in the second half, and a breakdown resulted in a Maur Hill goal,” Supple said.
Atchison honored their five seniors on the night in Jack Campbell, Ben Cooper, Eric Hill, Dillon Schmelzle, and Chris Wilson.
Supple highlighted the performance of two of her seniors.
“Campbell played a tough, physical match in the midfield,” Supple said. “Schmelzle had a spectacular performance at
outside back.”
Atchison also played a tough match against Piper Thursday in which the score was 0-0 at half before the Pirate scored three goals at the beginning of the second half.
Supple said getting the younger and more inexperienced player acclimated to the varsity game is something her team needs to work on as the
season progresses.
“We need to focus on increasing our mental toughness and grit,” Supple said. “Several of our young varsity players are adjusting to the pace of the game and becoming contributors. We need to continue to develop offensively- we have the right ideas and are creating the opportunities, we just need to refine our finishing.”
