2023 Girls Soccer All-Meadowlark Conference Honors Atchison Globe Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emma Regan looks to get past a Louisburg defender at Legacy Field. James Howey | Atchison Globe Addison Molt competes for a ball against Louisburg at Legacy Field. James Howey | Atchison Globe Senior Illiana Wurzbacher dribbles through the Maranatha Christian Academy defense at Legacy Field. File photo Maria Martin races down the field against a Maranatha Christian Academy at Legacy Field. James Howey | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2023 Coach of The YearJon Borger2023 Co-Players of The YearAshley Terrazas – Sumner AcademyIsabel Javier- Wyandotte2023 Co-Goal Keepers of The YearStephanie Soto – Sumner AcademyGabbie Herrera - Wyandotte1st Team 2023 Meadowlark Girls Soccer TeamAddison Molt - AtchisonKennedy Porteneir – AtchisonEmma Regan – AtchisonIlliana Wurzbacher – AtchisonLaci Pena – FL SchlagleAshley Terrazas – Sumner AcademyJoselyn Clark – Sumner AcademyMorgan Howze – Sumner AcademyAngela Contreras – WyandotteNir Darjee - WyandotteDafney Macias - Wyandotte2nd Team 2023 Meadowlark Girls Soccer TeamAddison Aversman - AtchisonMonya Dean – Highland ParkZuly Hernandez – Highland ParkFrida Sandoval – FL SchlagleSilviana Maldonado – JC HarmonAlaya Santos – JC HarmonJordan Tran – JC HarmonJoselyn Clark – Sumner AcademyEmily Baltazar – Sumner AcademyJordan Tran – Sumner AcademyGaby Lopez – Sumner AcademyHonorable MentionMaria Martin – AtchisonKimberley Ortiz - Sumner AcademyJordan Tran – Sumner Academy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News KS Dodge City KS Zone Forecast MO Current Conditions IA Current Conditions KS Current Conditions MO Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Zone Forecast KS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Zone Forecast KS Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories KS WFO DODGE CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFinkey, Christopher L. 1983-2023Recent crime sprees land Atchison man jail stayAlleged cellphone crimes dial up trouble for Atchison manExtension trio at service for Atchison CountyPolice Report, week of Friday, June 16, 2023Prohaska, LaVerne E. 1928-2023Atchison native has a "Homecoming"Benedictine College dining hall sustains smoke and fire damagePolice Report, week of Friday, June 9, 2023Lincoln statue dedication Friday evening Images Videos CommentedStanton, Audrey 1934-2023 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
Commented