Despite finding tremendous success in the regular season, a disastrous first inning against Paola spoiled Atchison's hopes of winning regionals and reaching the 4A State Baseball Tournament Tuesday at Olsen Stadium.
The Phoenix fell to the Panthers 16-5 in five innings after a 10-0 top of the first inning put Atchison significantly behind schedule to start the game.
"You have to give credit to their kids for hitting the ball and scoring the runs," Purdy said. "It was not the ideal way to start a game with a chance to got to state."
Purdy did like the fight his team did show the next two innings by pulling two within five and building momentum.
"I felt like our kids were resilient when we came back up in the second inning and pulled it to within 10-5 and kind of created our momentum there," Purdy said.
Atchison did earn a win in the first round of regionals 11-1 over Eudora in five innings.
Yogi Purdy finished his successful freshman season where he led the Phoenix on the mound all season.
"He's been so consistent all year," Coach Purdy said. "He was just on it, and I don't know if it's the connection with him and his brother being the catcher, but he's been on it."
Purdy said a disappointing end to the season doesn't take away from the jump the program saw in regular season success.
"Obviously we didn't want to lose the way we did, but hats off to them," Coach Purdy said. "One game doesn't define the way the kids played all year. We hit the heck out of the ball and better than we have ever hit the ball before and we saw some good pitching."
