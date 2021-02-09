Both teams were ice cold from the field most of the night in Effingham.
Atchison County Community High School prevailed over Valley Falls Tuesday night 33-24 despite having a pretty lackluster offensive performance.
Coach Austin Eckert said his team was simply rushing the offense most of the game.
"We were just a little bit rushed," Eckert said. "We felt like we had to make plays on the first pass or action of offense. We got some really good looks but we just kind of rushed our decisions and shots a little bit."
Sophomore Natalie Nitz also said they were out of sorts on offense.
"We didn't run our offense at all and it showed," Nitz said.
Eckert did give the credit to the defensive effort the Tigers had on the night.
"I thought our defensive effort was really good," Eckert said. "Anytime you can hold a team to that few points you are doing something really good."
Nitz led the team with 13 points including a couple of big shots in the second half that helped ACCHS separate from a 14-13 halftime lead.
Eckert said once again that Nitz is the leader of the team who will often give them the spark they need.
"She is the leader of the team and the energizer bunny," Eckert said. "She hit some shots in the second half that gave us some wiggle room."
Eckert said she also loves to provide energy by playing lockdown defense.
"I love playing defense because that's me setting someone down. That's something I can control," Nitz said.
